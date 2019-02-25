



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone knows that Philadelphia is a destination for foodies. But this week, all of the action is in Chestnut Hill for Restaurant Week.

There’s always something happening on the Hill, and when Chestnut Hill does something, they go all out.

Speaking of going out, if you’re going out to dinner, it’s time to head to the Hill.

“It really is an opportunity for us in Chestnut Hill to showcase all of that we have to offer and we’ve really become this vibrant dining scene,” Chestnut Hill Business Association director of business development Kathy Meadows said. “There are some hidden gems here, some restaurants that maybe people haven’t tried before.”

“I think that there are those who are tried and true and that have been here back in the 80s in the restaurant renaissance,” Meadows added, “and they’re still here and going strong. There’s something to be said for that.”

This year, Chestnut Hill is trying something different.

“Last year was the $35 pre-fee. And this year we let the restaurants establish what they want to serve and how much they want to charge for it,” Meadows said. “So it’s a little bit different. You can go to Chill on the Hill and have a $5 little special and go to Jansen, an award-winning restaurant, and have a $40 pre-fee so there’s a little something for everybody.”

One night, you can go to the Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Café for a dinner deal you’ll devour.

You can get one appetizers and two entrees for $40 or the Thai tuna salad on their Restaurant Week lunch menu.

Hungry for more?

Paris Bistro and Jazz Café has a showing of inspired plates with pzazz.

A trip on this avenue has eats for everyone, but just know you have until March 1 before it’s au revoir.