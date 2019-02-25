



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new plot twist in the Bryce Harper saga: the Dodgers are reportedly making a push to get him as well.

‘Sign Harper’: Fans Have Message For Phillies Near Cherry Hill Water Main Break

Phillies owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to meet with Bryce Harper and his agent, Scott Boras.

According to CBSSports.com, multiple reports say the negotiations remain ongoing.

This as MLB.com reports that Dodgers manager Dave Robert was also seen in Vegas.

Sources: The Dodgers are back in the mix for Bryce Harper. Club officials, including manager Dave Roberts, were seen in Las Vegas on Sunday. https://t.co/cBRqZx4kOO — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 25, 2019

Superstar Bryce Harper is the top free agent left on the market after Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres last week.

The Phillies have been linked to Harper throughout the offseason, as many reporters and analysts believe the Phillies have the best shot to sign the former MVP.

Signing Harper would cap off an excellent offseason for the Phillies as they have traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, and signed reliever David Robertson and outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Phillies are looking to bounce back after collapsing over the last month-and-a-half of the 2018 season after being in first place as late as August.