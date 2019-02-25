WEATHER ALERT:Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Under High Wind Warning Until 6 p.m. Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at Discovery Charter School in West Philadelphia got a special visit on Monday. Actor Tray Chaney, who was on the HBO show “The Wire” made an appearance at the school.

Chaney spoke to the students about self-empowerment and told them they can achieve anything in life.

It’s all part of the program “Be a HERO.”

Hero stands for “honorable, educated, resilient, and observant.”

Chaney encouraged students to follow their dreams, stay in school, and prevent bullying.

