2 Men Wanted In Robbery, Shooting In Wilmington





WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in robbery and shooting last month.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near 11th and Lombard Streets on Jan. 17.

Wilmington police say the two suspects shot and robbed a 31-year-old New Castle man.

Anyone with information about this incident, can contact Detective Matthew Reiss at (302) 576-3649 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.