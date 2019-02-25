WEATHER ALERT:Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Under High Wind Warning Until 6 p.m. Monday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in robbery and shooting last month.

2 Men Wanted In Robbery, Shooting In Wilmington

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near 11th and Lombard Streets on Jan. 17.

Wilmington police say the two suspects shot and robbed a 31-year-old New Castle man.

Anyone with information about this incident, can contact Detective Matthew Reiss at (302) 576-3649 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s