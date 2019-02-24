



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A late comeback from the Flyers set up Claude Giroux’s game-winning overtime goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night – a possible bittersweet win for Wayne Simmonds. Simmonds savored what could have been his last game with the black and orange as trade rumors linger ahead of Monday’s deadline.

After a thrilling 4-3 Stadium Series win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flyers had a sentimental helmet hand-off in the locker room.

Claude Giroux felt he couldn’t accept the helmet for his game-winning goal, so he passed it off to Jakub Voracek – who scored the game-tying goal with 20 seconds remaining.

"Keep making this push and keep our hopes alive and our dreams alive." After a thrilling #StadiumSeries win on Saturday night, the #Flyers locker room had an emotional Helmet hand-off. pic.twitter.com/ZT9kOTwinh — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2019

Voracek then passed it off to one of his “best friends,” Wayne Simmonds, considering the uncertainty of Simmond’s future with the team.

“He deserves it for eight years he’s been here, Simmy whatever happens we love you. Hopefully you’re going to stay around, this is for you buddy,” Voracek said.

The two players then shared a hug and Simmonds gave the team an emotional speech.

“That was an unbelievable game boys, you know it’s been an honor and pleasure, hope I’m still here,” Simmonds said. “Either way boys, keep making that push. Keep our hopes alive and our dreams alive and let’s get them again on Tuesday fellas,” Simmonds said.