



UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) – Panic turned to outrage Sunday in Delaware County all caused by a swatting hoax. That’s where an unknown person used an untraceable phone number to call police to a house.

A community was on edge for hours after a police standoff on Upland Avenue, only for the whole ordeal to turn out being one big hoax.

Community members lined up and down the streets awaiting word for what sort of news would come out of the building. It turns out, it was nothing.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call claimed a subject had stabbed a woman in a commercial building on the 600 block of Upland Avenue in Delaware County. Ten minutes later, a second call from the same person, saying that if police tried to enter, he would detonate two pipe bombs.

“When we entered, everything was fine,” Upland police chief Mike Irey said. “There was no other persons in the building. There was no crime scene. Particularly as far as bombs or the reported deceased body.”

After hours of police work, they found nothing.

“It’s a waste of many, many resources but it’s a shame the people in this area were not able to go to their homes,” Irey said.

Ryan Lafferty was unable to leave his home for several hours Sunday while police conducted their investigation.

“That’s kind of annoying. It’s supposed to be a whole situation out here for a couple of hours. You got people all out here running around, the whole squad,” Lafferty said. “It’s annoying.”

“I couldn’t really go to the store or anything,” Lafferty said, “Couldn’t do anything.”

A stressful Sunday that involved a surplus of resources.

Irey told Eyewitness News that police have suspects in this case and if brought in, they’ll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.