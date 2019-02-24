



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chinese phone maker Huawei has unveiled a foldable 5G-enable phone. The Mate X was revealed on the eve of the Mobile World Congress, a gathering of the mobile industry in Barcelona.

The Mate X’s screen wraps around the outside so users can still view it when it’s closed.

When open, the screen is eight inches diagonally, making it the size of a small tablet.

The cheapest version will sell for $2,600. It’s set to go on sale by mid-year.