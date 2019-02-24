



MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Mays Landing man has been charged in connection to human trafficking after one of three women he allegedly held captive escaped. El Joshua, 36, was arrested on Thursday and charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, criminal restraint and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor.

Officials say Joshua held three women captive for some time and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude. Joshua allegedly threatened the women with violence, coercion and the provision of heroin, prosecutors say.

One woman managed to escape the home through a window and alerted authorities about the other women.

“Human trafficking is a serious problem that plagues our community. Whether through prostitution or other forms of forced labor, such as restaurants and nail salons, we as a community must recognize the signs and report suspected incidents to law enforcement immediately. I thank our partners at the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Township of Hamilton Police Department for their dedication and work on this investigation,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

A detention hearing for Joshua will be held on Feb. 27.