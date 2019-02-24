  • CBS 3On Air

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) – A group of girls in New Jersey on Sunday were welcomed into Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts. Twelve girls were sworn into Troop 67 in Haddon Heights.

Troop 67 has two troops, one for boys and one for girls.

Girls Can Now Officially Join What Was Once The Boy Scouts

The all-girl troop will be led by its own scout master and will take part in the same activities and work toward the same merit badges as the boys.

Girls ages 11 to 17 are welcome to join Scouts BSA.

Troop 67 will welcome another group of girls in June.

