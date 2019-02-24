  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the rain moves out, strong winds will be moving in. We are waking up to a dreary sky on Sunday morning and winds are quiet, for now.

Rain will continue to taper off during the late morning hours allowing us to dry out.

We will enjoy partial clearing this afternoon, a few scattered showers are possible, with the actual passage of the cold frontal boundary.

Once that front moves through – the winds will really ramp up.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon – 2 p.m. for the Poconos – and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

During this time, winds could gust anywhere from 50 to 60 mph.

The winds will be the vehicle that filters in colder air and sunshine to start the work-week.

