HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Havertown. Surveillance cameras got a good shot of the suspect.

Police say he hit the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Store on Township Line Road Sunday afternoon.

Looking to ID this male who is suspected of robbing the Citizen’s Bank located inside of the Giant on TWP Line. Any Info pls contact Det Laughlin slaughlin@havpd.org or (610)853-1298 x1239. pic.twitter.com/H03SQwQjLo — Haverford Police (@HaverfordPD) February 24, 2019

If you recognize the man, give Haverford Township Police a call.