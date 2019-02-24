Filed Under:Local, Local TV


MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) – Two firefighters are being treated for heat exhaustion after battling a large apartment fire Sunday in Chester County. The fire broke out at SageLife’s Echo Lake, a senior living community that is still under construction.

At one point, the fire went to three alarms as firefighters worked to control the flames.

(Credit: CBS3)

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the fire and assess the damage.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

