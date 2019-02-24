



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on a Philadelphia highway Sunday. The accident happened on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 20 around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a 2005 Acura MDX stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. Upon stopping, the vehicle was rear-ended.

The impact of the crash killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others — including the 34-year-old driver, a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

Police say another 19-year-old woman fell out of or exited the vehicle and was then struck by a dark colored SUV. The driver of the SUV did not stop at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 33-year-old from Canada, was not injured in the crash.

Police have not released any identities at this time.