



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A teenager struck and killed by a Camden County police cruiser has been laid to rest. Family and loved ones gathered at Antioch Baptist Church in Camden Saturday morning to remember 17-year-old Nerreada Robles.

Robles was walking to a friend’s house last Wednesday when an officer, responding to a call, struck her.

Two officers have been placed on administrative duty as a result.

Robles was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was one of five siblings.