



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gymnasts of all ages gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday for the Pink Gymnastics Invitational. Over 3,700 athletes took to the bar, high beam and floor to show off their skills.

The meet is the largest gymnastics fundraiser in the United States.

It raises crucial funds for United For HER, a nonprofit organization that provides support and services to gymnasts, coaches and judges impacted by breast cancer.