  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMission of Mercy
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gymnasts of all ages gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday for the Pink Gymnastics Invitational. Over 3,700 athletes took to the bar, high beam and floor to show off their skills.

The meet is the largest gymnastics fundraiser in the United States.

Local 7-Year-Old Boy Battling Leukemia Has His Wish Granted By Harlem Globetrotters

It raises crucial funds for United For HER, a nonprofit organization that provides support and services to gymnasts, coaches and judges impacted by breast cancer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s