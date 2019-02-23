Comments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 6th annual Mummers Mardi Gras was held in South Philadelphia on Saturday.
The day-long event featured performances from 15 mummers string bands, plus food, drinks, face painting and a photo booth.
The past five years it has taken place in Manayunk, but this year moved to South Philly – the birth place of the Philadelphia Mummers.