PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 6th annual Mummers Mardi Gras was held in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

The day-long event featured performances from 15 mummers string bands, plus food, drinks, face painting and a photo booth.

Credit: CBS3

The past five years it has taken place in Manayunk, but this year moved to South Philly – the birth place of the Philadelphia Mummers.

