



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple people were hospitalized after an accident involving a police vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, Saturday night. The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at south 60th Street and Springfield Avenue.

Police say two officers were traveling northbound when they collided with two vehicles.

Both officers were taken to Methodist Hospital. They are expected to be treated and released.

The drivers of the other vehicles were also hospitalized.

A 36-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and a 56-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.