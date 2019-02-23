  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple people were hospitalized after an accident involving a police vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, Saturday night. The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at south 60th Street and Springfield Avenue.

Police say two officers were traveling northbound when they collided with two vehicles.

Both officers were taken to Methodist Hospital. They are expected to be treated and released.

The drivers of the other vehicles were also hospitalized.

A 36-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and a 56-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s