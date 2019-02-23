  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The NHL announced the start time of the 2019 Stadium Series between the Flyers and Penguins will not change. Despite the expected rain, the puck drop will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

“While we are expecting a chance of a relatively light amount of precipitation in and around the game window, current forecasts are indicating that we will have playable conditions,” the NHL said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day and if a different determination becomes necessary due to the weather conditions being worse than anticipated, we will adjust accordingly.”

Here is a list of Fan Reminders from the NHL:

  •  Umbrellas are not permitted in Lincoln Financial Field
  •  HeadHouse Plaza gates open at 5 p.m. and Main Gates open at 6 p.m.
  •  Due to anticipated traffic delays and security screening please plan on arriving early
  •  The PreGame, a free fan festival in Lot G at Wells Fargo Center, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  •  All bags are subject to search upon entry

The NHL warns that there are weather-related game procedure contingencies for the Stadium Series game.

