



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Cherry Hill East High School played host to a battle of the bots Saturday in the annual VEX Robotics Competition. Teams competed for a spot in the VEX Robotics World Championship in April.

In total, 48 of the top robotics teams in New Jersey showed off their programming skills.

“It’s a great event. Cherry Hill East has been a proud sponsor of the state championship for about the last six or seven years. Every year we try to make the event bigger and better,” said Joe Dilks, Cherry Hill East High School robotics adviser.

Cherry Hill East High School is the reigning state champions.

On Saturday, nine teams qualified for the World Championships in April.