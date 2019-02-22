



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A hail of gunfire kills a teenager and narrowly misses a woman in North Philadelphia. Twenty-five spent shell casings littered the 400 block of West Huntingdon Street in Fairhill. That’s where police say two men gunned down an 18-year-old man in the street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dozens of bullet markers could be seen where the teen was found.

“Many of these spent shell casings were just feet away from where the victims’ body was found,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So we know that the shooters were firing from pretty close proximity.”

Responding officers rushed the teen to Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

“Due to the fact this victim was hit so many times, it appears that he was the intended target,” said Small.

Police crime cameras captured the entire shooting, which showed two men in dark-colored clothing firing at the victim. Police say two semi-automatic weapons were used.

“They fled west on Huntingdon. One of the shooters was riding a bicycle. The other one was on foot,” said Small.

Officers later caught up to a woman who was sitting in her car when the shooting happened. She sped off after several bullets hit her SUV. She is OK and is being treated as a witness.

Investigators have spoken to that woman, as well as several other witnesses.

They say in addition to the crime cameras that captured the shooting, there were several other private cameras that also caught it on video, and they’re working to get those videos in their possession.