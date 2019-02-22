



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Fans had a message for the Philadelphia Phillies near a water main break on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. Chopper 3 captured a “Sign Harper” message on Friday.

Superstar Bryce Harper is the top free agent left on the market after Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres this week.

The Phillies have been linked to Harper throughout the offseason, as many reporters and analysts believe the Phillies have the best shot to sign the former MVP.

Signing Harper would cap off an excellent offseason for the Phillies as they have traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, and signed reliever David Robertson and outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Phillies are looking to bounce back after collapsing over the last month-and-a-half of the 2018 season after being in first place as late as August.

The Phillies will play their first exhibition of the spring today in Florida.