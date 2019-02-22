



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a “serial attacker” behind a pattern of several sexual assaults in South Philadelphia. Police say at least eight sexual assaults have occurred in South Philly since December.

Police say the suspect typically starts a conversation with a woman as she is entering her apartment, and then sexually assaults the victim. Police say, in some incidents, the victim was exiting an Uber or just on the street.

Police describe the suspect as an approximately 5-foot-8 black male, with a medium build.

The male suspect may use a bicycle for travel.

“He does appear to be just riding around on a bike, looking for easy opportunities to assault somebody. On numerous of these jobs, the women got out of a cab or Uber and he followed them from there,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann. “I would say he is a serial attacker, absolutely.”

The assaults have happened between midnight and 8 a.m. on both sides of Broad Street in South Philly between Dec. 2 and Feb. 22.

If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-8477.