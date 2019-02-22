



RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Radnor Elementary School student battling leukemia had his wish granted with the help of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Seven-year-old Dylan got a surprise visit from Zeus McClurkin and Darnell “Speedy” Artis of the Globetrotters.

Dylan, who has more than two years of chemotherapy ahead of him, says he’s a huge fan of the Globetrotters.

“Dylan’s a huge basketball fan and Harlem Globetrotters fan and it’s made his day, his year, everything,” Dylan’s mother, Claire Sari said.

Dylan got the chance to learn some tricks and he also got his own Globetrotters gear and tickets to a game at the Wells Fargo Center.