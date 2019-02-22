



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone’s got their eye on the weather for Saturday. That’s when the NHL Stadium Series is set to take place between the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.

Right now, the game is scheduled for 8 p.m., but rain in the forecast could make things messy.

“The National Hockey League continues preparations for tomorrow’s 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series,” read an NHL statement. “The League is monitoring the conditions and, as of now, the game is still on as originally scheduled for 8 p.m. The NHL will issue a further update by 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.”

NHL ‘Really Confident’ Flyers’ Stadium Series Game Will Be Played Saturday Despite Rain

Fans attending the game should expect a damp night with showers.

But the good news is, as of right now, it looks like the heavy rain will hold off until the overnight hours.

Steady showers will arrive just in time for puck drop, with light- to moderate-rain falling throughout the game.

The heavy, driving rain looks to arrive in the early morning, well after the game has ended.

On Thursday, the league said they were “really confident” the game would be played as planned on Saturday night. The league cited the lack of heavy rain as a positive sign that the game will be played as schedule.

With the heaviest rains arriving later in the night, that’s a good sign.

A further update on the status of the game and start time will be given at noon Saturday.