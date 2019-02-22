



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Interested in getting the lowdown the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia? From an Italian café to an ice cream shop, read on for a list of the newest spots to open their doors around town.

Fiore

Stroll past 757 S. Front St. in Queen Village and you’ll find Fiore, a new bakery and cafe, offering pizza and more.

Fiore comes from husband and wife duo Justine MacNeil and Ed Crochet, who worked at well-known New York City restaurants like Craft and Del Posto, according to Philly Eater.

For a morning meal, look for whipped ricotta toast or a pork and fennel sausage breakfast sandwich. There’s also a small selection of pizza and pasta. Quench your thirst with a coffee, tea or soda.

Woosa Bubble Tea

Woosa Bubble Tea is a spot to score bubble tea and more, that recently opened at 3639 Lancaster Ave. in Powelton.

The bubble tea spot is the brainchild of Drexel University students Nathan Chan and Mark Rao, who are also the owners of Chengdu Famous Food next door, according to DrexelNow. On the menu, find a selection of brewed tea, boba milk tea, fruit-infused tea and its in-house specialty blends.

Vincent Anthony Ristorante

Vincent Anthony Ristorante is an Italian spot, that recently opened its doors at 1318 South St. in Hawthorne.

This Italian and American spot serves a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes. Start your day off with chocolate chip waffles or a salmon bagel sandwich. There’s also hot and cold sandwiches, pasta and large plates of crab cakes or rosemary chicken.

Ice Moon

Ice Moon is a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, that’s made its debut at 7260 Frankford Ave., #B in Mayfair.

At this spot, look for specialty rolled ice cream with your choice of toppings, cookies and whipped cream. Look for the cookies and cream option. Pair it with an espresso or latte.