



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers goalie Carter Hart has only been in Philadelphia for about two months. But even he understands how much the Eagles mean to the city.

Hart unveiled his mask for Saturday’s Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field, and it is really something.

The mask features Nick Foles on one side and Carson Wentz on the other, with Eagles logos hidden inside of a Flyers logo on each side.

And to top it off, written on the back is “We all we got, We all we need,” the Eagles’ mantra during their Super Bowl 52 run.

Heavy Rains Should Hold Off For Saturday Night’s Flyers’ Stadium Series Game

“I just wanted to pay tribute to the two quarterbacks that have done such a good job for the Eagles the past couple years,” Hart says in the video.

Brian Elliott, who head coach Scott Gordon announced will start the game, also went with a stunning Eagles mask.

The burnt orange mask features Eagles’ wings similar to those on the Eagles helmets.

Weather permitting, the Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Linc.