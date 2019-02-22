  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Photo: Jessica S./Yelp


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From a Black History Month celebration at a historic playground to a deal on children’s gymnastics classes, there’s plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

120 Years of Integrated Play: Black History Month Exhibit & Celebration

credit: Hoodline

Celebrate Black History Month at the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse Saturday morning. The playground has a history of racial integration since 1899. Families will view historic photographs and emblems and participate in craft activities and share memories of playing at Smith.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Festival

credit: Hoodline

Want to celebrate Philadelphia’s most beloved tradition? Check out the Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Festival this Saturday.

Enjoy vendors, food trucks and loads of family-friendly activities like face painting, umbrella making and a photo booth with Mummers costumes and props.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m.
Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.
Price: $9.95-$24.95

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51 Percent Off Gymnastics Classes at Mindful Arts Dance Academy

credit: Hoodline

If your young ones love being active, check out a deal on children’s gymnastics classes at the Mindful Arts Dance Academy. Your deal includes a choice on one drop-in gymnastics class or a seven-week gymnastics course for one or two. The courses are guided by professional trainers and designed to improve agility and strength.

Where: Mindful Arts Dance Academy, 8000 Mars Place, Southwest Philadelphia
Price: $10-$79 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s