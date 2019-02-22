



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From a Black History Month celebration at a historic playground to a deal on children’s gymnastics classes, there’s plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

120 Years of Integrated Play: Black History Month Exhibit & Celebration

Celebrate Black History Month at the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse Saturday morning. The playground has a history of racial integration since 1899. Families will view historic photographs and emblems and participate in craft activities and share memories of playing at Smith.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Festival

Want to celebrate Philadelphia’s most beloved tradition? Check out the Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Festival this Saturday.

Enjoy vendors, food trucks and loads of family-friendly activities like face painting, umbrella making and a photo booth with Mummers costumes and props.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.

Price: $9.95-$24.95

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51 Percent Off Gymnastics Classes at Mindful Arts Dance Academy

If your young ones love being active, check out a deal on children’s gymnastics classes at the Mindful Arts Dance Academy. Your deal includes a choice on one drop-in gymnastics class or a seven-week gymnastics course for one or two. The courses are guided by professional trainers and designed to improve agility and strength.

Where: Mindful Arts Dance Academy, 8000 Mars Place, Southwest Philadelphia

Price: $10-$79 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal