



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza lovers, rejoice! A new study claims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal.

A New York-based nutritionist says a slice of pizza contains more protein and less sugar than most cereals.

A typical bowl of cereal has about 18 grams of sugar and zero healthy fats.

Now, you don’t need to feel so guilty about that morning slice!