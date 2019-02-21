



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilman Allan Domb has introduced a bill seeking term limits for members of city council. Domb is advocating that those elected this year and in the future be limited to three 4-year terms.

“Eight out of 10 of the largest cities in the United States have term limits for city council,” Domb said. “It also will allow fresh ideas, increase diversity in candidates and hopefully create a more engaging democratic process.”

Emergency Community Meeting Called In Aftermath Of Deadly Shootings Involving Teens In Southwest Philadelphia

Domb has two co-sponsors of the bill, but doesn’t appear to have any other support in the council, which he would need to ensure the measure is placed on the ballot for approval by voters.