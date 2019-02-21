



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum has a new exhibit to help get your Indiana Jones on. Eyewitness News got an inside look at “Ancient Egypt: From Discovery To Display.”

Curators say the exhibit helps you walk in the shoes of an archaeologist, as you follow an artifact’s journey in reverse.

Visitors will also get to see where the artifacts wait their turn to go on display.

There are some pretty old artifacts at the museum.

“Our oldest sand mummy — so he wasn’t wrapped, he wasn’t preserved pre-burial, he was just put in the sand — is about 6,000 years old,” Sachs Egyptian collections conservator Anna O’Neill said.

The exhibit opens to the public this Saturday.