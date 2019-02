RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating multiple stabbings at a Ridley Park, Delaware County home on Thursday morning. Police were called to the home on the 200 block of Willard Drive, just before 10 a.m.

That’s where they found multiple stabbing victims. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

There is also no word if anyone was arrested.

