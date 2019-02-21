



LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man has been charged with vandalizing a school in Levittown with his vehicle. Police say Kevin Tabeek damaged the school grounds at Walt Disney Elementary School with his jeep on Feb. 13.

According to Tullytown police, when officers arrived at the school on Lakeside Drive North, they found Tabeek’s vehicle stuck on school grounds.

Tabeek was taken into custody and was charged with DUI, criminal mischief and related charges.