



MARLTON, N.J (CBS) – Kim Mangione takes in hundreds of the neediest homeless animals.

Princess the dog, a 12-year-old sweetheart, “was surrendered after she’d been hit by a car. She had her eye removed and the next day went right into foster and she’s doing great.”

Princess now has a second chance thanks to New Life Animal Rescue, the South Jersey foster-based nonprofit Mangione founded.

“We’re all-breed as far as dogs. We rescue cats as well. We have even rescued a couple of horses,” Mangione said.

Since 2012, Mangione and a network of foster families have rescued abandoned animals, primarily those with special needs.

“I just really saw a need in our area,” Mangione said. “I have a little girl who has severe special needs, and I really have a heart for special needs animals as well. They are just like children.”

Mangione certainly treats them like her own, says foster parent Laurie Webster.

“She’s got a big heart,” Webster said. “She wants to save them all, all the hard cases, people that wouldn’t give these animals a chance because it’s so expensive.”

Mangione is also a freelance artist. Most of the pieces in the house were painted by her.

Mangione hopes that the rescue can one day have a building and land of its own.

“We would love to have a self-sustaining facility where we can offer day care and boarding but also be able to save more animals out of the shelters,” Mangione said.

But until, then Mangione has set out to help as many as she can. This 3 Cheers is for Mangione and New Life Animal Rescue.

Webster said, “It’s giving these puppies that no one else would give a chance to.”