LONDON (CBS) – A Swedish fitness trend is sweeping across the world one piece of trash at a time. London is the latest city to join the “plogging” craze.

Groups jog through the city picking up trash along the way.

While lugging around trash bags can be a tough sell, the workout is hard to beat.

Ploggers claim they burn about 100 more calories each hour than they would on a regular jog.

“It’s like double endorphin hit,” said plog leader Michelle Parks. “You come away having known you’ve got fitter but you’ve also done something amazing for your local communities as well.”

The trend is gaining momentum.

In less than three years plogging has hit every continent, getting picked up in cities like New York and Seoul.

The term “plogging” is a mashup of jogging and the Swedish term “plocka upp,” meaning pick up, in this case litter.

