



SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Sea Isle City Police are searching to identify a man wanted in an aggravated assault that happened at a bar last weekend. The assault happened inside the La Costa Lounge on the 4000 block of Landis Avenue on Feb. 16 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Police say during the assault the victim was rendered unconscious.

The suspect is described as a white man, slim build, approximately 6-feet in height with short brown hair. He was wearing a light green jacket, dark pants, and black with white Vans shoes.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or has information on the identity of the suspect should contact the Detective Bureau at 609-263-4311.