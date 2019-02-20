



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The world’s top phone seller is out with a new device and this one has a twist. Samsung is hoping to revitalize the market with its latest smartphone – and it comes with a pretty hefty price tag, $2,000.

Eyewitness News took the price point to the people of Philadelphia and on average they said they’d be willing to spend up to $1,200 on a new smartphone, but $2,000 is pushing it.

“Flexing with the Flip,” said no one about a cell phone since the mid-1990s. That is until Samsung offered up a revival.

“It’s definitely impressive, it’s like a showoff of all the new technology,” said Ben Stanley of Philadelphia.

At an event in San Francisco, Samsung, the world’s top seller of smartphones, unveiled their newest device – the Galaxy Fold.

The fold is a phone and tablet all in one.

It boasts two batteries, three cameras and the ability to run multiple apps at once.

“What do I got to fold my phone for?” ask Antonia Sanders inside 30th Street Station.

CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken says this versatile technology is something we should all get used to.

Social Media Reunites Pennsylvania Veteran With Special Hat Lost On Flight To Philadelphia

“This is something that not everyone is going to buy right away, but I think eventually we’re going to see all of our devices have flexible screens that you could fold up and put in your pocket,” said Tibken.

The Galaxy Fold will be available for purchase on April 26 which could be enough time to save up for the $1,980 price tag.

“I don’t think any phone is worth $2,000,” said Stanley. “It’s just way to much.”

Nasir Singleton, who was also waiting for a train, agreed saying, “That’s like a mortgage.”

“If it’s worth that much to you then you should have it,” said Lamar Baylor.

To put that price tag into perspective, the Motorola StarTAC was one of the first and most successful flip phones.

It cost $1,000 in 1996.

When translated into today’s dollar that phone would cost about $1,600.