Snow Is Starting To Fall Across The Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport officials say about 100 flights have been canceled Wednesday due to the snow storm. Some delays have also been reported.

Winter Storm Dropping Snow Across Region, Before It Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain 

Aircraft de-icing operations are underway for flights that are taking off today.

Watch Latest Weather Forecast 

Airport officials say travelers should check the flight status with their airline if flying today. Click here to check your flight status. 

