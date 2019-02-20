



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport officials say about 100 flights have been canceled Wednesday due to the snow storm. Some delays have also been reported.

Aircraft de-icing operations are underway for flights that are taking off today.

Airport officials say travelers should check the flight status with their airline if flying today. Click here to check your flight status.