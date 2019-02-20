



BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The winter storm is blanketing South Jersey with snow as a state of emergency is in effect for the Garden State due to the winter storm.

SEPTA, Amtrak Modifying Service Due To Winter Storm

On I-295 in Bordentown, snow is sticking to the roadway and has already caused an accident. Just north of Exit 57, a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided. There are no reported injuries.

Latest Weather Forecast

There are currently restrictions for commercial vehicles on roadways as authorities are hoping to keep travel at a minimum.

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Causing Accidents Across Region, PennDOT Reduces Speed On Area Highways

Parts of South Jersey could see 2 to 4 inches of snow before it turns over to sleet and rain.

Winter Storm Dropping Snow Across Region, Before It Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain

Most of New Jersey is under a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Many schools have canceled classes for Wednesday or plan to hold early dismissals.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)