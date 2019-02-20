SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
TEXAS (CBS) – A man in Texas is facing charges after slapping a 12-year-old boy. But he says there’s another side to the story.

James Peace says he was confronting the boy who was bullying his stepdaughter. He says the boy used vulgar and inappropriate words towards his stepdaughter.

Peace says he knows there is a process to report bullying at the children’s school, but he says he wanted to confront the bully himself.

“I went up to talk to him and he kept running his mouth back. If he was talking to me like that, imagine how he was talking to her,” said Peace.

Peace admits he let his emotions take over and could have handled the situation differently.

The family of the alleged bully refused comment for the story.

