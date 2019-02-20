



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is dealing with yet another injury scare. The team announced Wednesday that the All-Star center is out with left knee soreness.

The Sixers say an MRI revealed no structural damage, so as a precaution, Embiid is listed as out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes in last Sunday’s All-Star game.

Joel Embiid is experiencing left knee soreness and will undergo treatment involving physical therapy and load management. He had an MRI which revealed no structural damage. As a precaution, he is listed as out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week 🤢 — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 20, 2019

Embiid was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft and missed his first two seasons with multiple foot and knee injuries.

“It’s reached the stage where he just felt uncomfortable with it,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s a little bit of tendinitis. It’s stuff I think that’s quite common, actually.”

Brown said he did not believe the injury was connected to the All-Star game.

“Nobody needs to read into anything here,” he said. “This is an NBA athlete that has some soreness in the knee, has had an MRI and we all should move on. We’ll miss him, obviously, playing-wise. But it’s not anything that isn’t completely pointed toward keeping him ready and especially ready when it matters most at the end of the year.”

The Sixers are 37-21 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.

