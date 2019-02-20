



BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Two people died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 530 in Pemberton during Wednesday’s winter storm. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Hampton Street.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident but believe road conditions were a factor.

Two other people involved in the accident were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

