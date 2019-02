BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Bensalem, Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 1500 block of Street Road, around 5:20 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle slammed into the Liberty Gas Station sign, along Street Road.

#BREAKING Street Rd is CLOSED both ways between Hulmeville Rd & I-95 in #Bensalem for a fatal accident. Use Woodhaven Rd as an alternate @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DV085KhDYw — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 20, 2019

Street Road is closed in both directions, between Hulmeville Road and I-95.

No word on what caused the crash.