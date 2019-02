GARYVILLE, Louisiana (CBS) – A woman’s car burst into flames Monday when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Louisiana. Good Samaritans raced to the rescue.

They pulled the woman through the driver’s side window as the flames grew.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The other driver is accused of driving while intoxicated.