SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want your help to catch two suspects who robbed a Popeyes restaurant on North Broad Street. The robbery happened on Feb. 13 around 10:40 p.m.

The suspects jumped the counter and took money from a safe and cash registers.

Both suspects took off in a small white sedan.

Ex-Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested On Charges He Sexually Assaulted Male Witnesses, Suspects

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s