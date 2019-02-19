



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want your help to catch two suspects who robbed a Popeyes restaurant on North Broad Street. The robbery happened on Feb. 13 around 10:40 p.m.

The suspects jumped the counter and took money from a safe and cash registers.

Both suspects took off in a small white sedan.

No one was injured.