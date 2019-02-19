SCHOOL CLOSINGS:All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday
LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man who fell to his death after entering an unauthorized area near an observation wheel on the Strip. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that 23-year-old Stefan Quinton Jones-Green, of Philadelphia, suffered fatal injuries when he fell Friday.

The cause of death remains pending.

According to police, the incident appears to be an accident.

Lt. Richard Meyers says investigators believe Jones-Green went into the off-limits loading area of the High Roller Observation Wheel.

Police say he was running around when he fell 50 feet (15 meters) from a set of stairs.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

