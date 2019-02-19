WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Watch For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer is now breathing on his own after being on a ventilator for over a month. Officer Andy Chan was critically injured on Jan. 3 when he was thrown from his motorcycle after it was struck by another driver who did not see him, police say.

Police said Chan was left with a “very significant head injury.”

Doctors at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital have been monitoring his condition since the accident. On Tuesday, Eyewitness New confirmed he was taken off a ventilator and was breathing on his own.

Chan, who has been on the force for 24 years, was on his way to work at the time of the accident.

Family and friends are praying he makes a full recovery.

