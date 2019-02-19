



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Vietnam veteran from Pennsylvania needs your help locating a very special hat that he lost on a flight to Philadelphia. John Armao Reber says he lost his Veteran’s Cap while on a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Philly on Feb. 1.

Reber says the hat, pins and attachments are over 45 years old. The hat says “USS Hornet CV 12.”

Reber served aboard the USS Hornet in VS-37 Squadron from 1966 to 1967.

If you find the hat, email Reber at sgt005@yahoo.com.