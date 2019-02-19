SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Vietnam veteran from Pennsylvania needs your help locating a very special hat that he lost on a flight to Philadelphia. John Armao Reber says he lost his Veteran’s Cap while on a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Philly on Feb. 1.

Reber says the hat, pins and attachments are over 45 years old. The hat says “USS Hornet CV 12.”

Reber served aboard the USS Hornet in VS-37 Squadron from 1966 to 1967.

If you find the hat, email Reber at sgt005@yahoo.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s