TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the region. The state of emergency takes effect beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to start in the morning and continue throughout the day.

“As a winter storm is expected to impact our state, we are urging residents of New Jersey to drive with caution and use their best judgment during this time,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We are actively monitoring the storm and are prepared to deployed any resources available to ensure the safety of the roads.”

