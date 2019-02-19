



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is under fire after it was revealed he uses only one cell phone for both personal and official city business. The mayor admitted to Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he often deletes his text messages to save space on his phone, but some of those texts may be public record.

“But again the Office of Open Records in Pennsylvania indicated in the Inquirer story there was no legal precedent set by a court on what we should and should not do,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I thought text messages, you text I’m sure. ‘You’re on your way’, ‘yeah’ ‘what time will you be there?’, ‘soon.’ It’s not like I go and write a whole speech in a text on a cell phone.

Any documentation of city business could be considered public records, according to the government watchdog group, Committee of 70.