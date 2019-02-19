SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jim Kenney, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is under fire after it was revealed he uses only one cell phone for both personal and official city business. The mayor admitted to Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he often deletes his text messages to save space on his phone, but some of those texts may be public record.

“But again the Office of Open Records in Pennsylvania indicated in the Inquirer story there was no legal precedent set by a court on what we should and should not do,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I thought text messages, you text I’m sure. ‘You’re on your way’, ‘yeah’ ‘what time will you be there?’, ‘soon.’ It’s not like I go and write a whole speech in a text on a cell phone.

Joe Biden Speaks About Political Issues That Young Voters Shouldn’t Overlook At University Of Pennsylvania 

Any documentation of city business could be considered public records, according to the government watchdog group, Committee of 70.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s