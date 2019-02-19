



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the face during an armed robbery and attempted carjacking in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood late Monday night. Police are now investigating if it’s tied to another robbery and shooting that happened earlier this month.

Police say a 28-year-old man was getting into his car on the 5700 block of Pulaski Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, when two masked men – one with a gun – came up to him.

He gave them $120, but he says they also wanted his car. A fight broke out and that’s when authorities say one of the masked men opened fire.

“The two perpetrators then got into a dark-colored or dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan, and fled in that vehicle north on the 5700 block of Pulaski,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man is currently in stable condition at Einstein Medical.

Police believe this shooting is connected to another robbery that happened two weeks ago, less than a mile away, at East Woodlawn and Armat Streets. In that shooting, the victim was also robbed and shot by two masked men.

Police are investigating whether two shootings in Germantown are connected. The first happened Feb 4th. The second happened last night. Police say both victims were robbed and STILL shot. The suspects wore masks. More at 5:30am on @CBSPhilly — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 19, 2019

Anyone with information about this case or the one from earlier this month is urged to contact detectives.